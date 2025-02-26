Tragedy Strikes During Mahashivratri Celebrations: Teenage Girls Drown in Ganga
Two teenage girls, Kajal and Kusum, drowned while participating in Mahashivratri rituals in the Ganga. Despite rescue efforts, they were swept away by the current. Their bodies were later recovered by divers, and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A somber incident marred the Mahashivratri festivities in Jalalpur Mafi village, Chunar, as two teenage girls tragically drowned in the Ganga. Kajal, 17, and Kusum, 16, were taking part in traditional bathing rites when they ventured into deeper waters for selfies, and were caught by the treacherous current.
Local police, led by Circle Officer Manjari Rao, responded swiftly to the distress call. With the immediate help of alert villagers, a rescue operation ensued, saving five to six other girls. Unfortunately, Kajal and Kusum could not be saved in time.
Search efforts by divers eventually located and retrieved the bodies of the young girls. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations as part of their ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drowning
- Mahashivratri
- Ganga
- tragedy
- teenagers
- rescue
- police
- Jalalpur Mafi
- Chunar
- incident
ALSO READ
Raipur Police Nabs Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Widespread Crackdown
Guwahati Police Crack Down on Job Racket Duo
Strategic Strike: Chhattisgarh Police Stun Naxalites in Major Operation
Controversy Erupts as Mumbai Police Investigate 'India's Got Latent' Show
CRPF jawan injured in IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.