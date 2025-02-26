Tragedy Strikes During Mahashivratri Celebrations: Teenage Girls Drown in Ganga

A somber incident marred the Mahashivratri festivities in Jalalpur Mafi village, Chunar, as two teenage girls tragically drowned in the Ganga. Kajal, 17, and Kusum, 16, were taking part in traditional bathing rites when they ventured into deeper waters for selfies, and were caught by the treacherous current.

Local police, led by Circle Officer Manjari Rao, responded swiftly to the distress call. With the immediate help of alert villagers, a rescue operation ensued, saving five to six other girls. Unfortunately, Kajal and Kusum could not be saved in time.

Search efforts by divers eventually located and retrieved the bodies of the young girls. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)