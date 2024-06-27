MetaApply Hosts International Education Fairs for Aspiring Students

MetaApply is gearing up to host a series of International Education Fairs across four of its Experience Centres. Aimed at students interested in pursuing studies abroad, the fairs will be held on June 29th in Ahmedabad, June 30th in Pune, July 6th in Bengaluru, and July 7th in Hyderabad, starting from 11 am onwards.

The MetaApply International Education Fair is a grand event where students will have the opportunity to meet representatives from over 25 top universities across the USA, Europe, Canada, UAE, and UK. These representatives will assist students in making their dream of studying abroad a reality. The fair is open to anyone who has completed 12th grade or an undergraduate degree, offering a chance to explore international education opportunities.

Registration is mandatory to participate, and students can register at the MetaApply Education Fair website. For personal assistance, contact numbers are provided for each location: Ahmedabad: +91 7428007217, Pune: +91 9818018968, Bengaluru: +91 7428006970, and Hyderabad: +91 9818016958.

Mr. Pawan Bhatia, Associate Director – University Partnerships at MetaApply, stated that the key objective of the International Education Fair is to facilitate seamless interactions between aspiring students and university representatives, opening doors to international academic opportunities. The fair aims to make studying abroad a tangible reality by offering on-the-spot assessments, free IELTS test preparation, scholarships up to 50%, personalized 1:1 sessions with university representatives, free visa guidance, application fee waivers, and much more.

Mr. Rishi Vikram Josan, Country Head – Franchise at MetaApply, added that the fair allows students to learn about potential universities and courses that align with their educational aspirations. Additional offerings include scholarship support, visa guidance, English language proficiency exam assistance, and educational loan options.

MetaApply invites all aspiring students to join this transformative event and take the next step towards a global academic journey.

For more information, visit the MetaApply Home Page.

