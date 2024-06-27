Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over NEET-UG and UGC-NET Irregularities in Delhi

Congress's student and youth wings protested in Delhi against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. NSUI members entered the NTA headquarters, locking it, while IYC staged a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar, leading to clashes with the police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:32 IST
Protests Erupt Over NEET-UG and UGC-NET Irregularities in Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event in Delhi, Congress's student and youth wings took to the streets on Thursday to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) forcefully entered the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, even locking its office, as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organized a massive protest at Jantar Mantar.

The NSUI has issued a stern warning to lock NTA offices nationwide if their demand to ban the NTA isn't met. The protests at Jantar Mantar saw police resorting to lathicharge to disperse the crowds, which included members from the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan.

Delhi police have ramped up security at the NTA headquarters to prevent repeat incidents. The protesting students, led by NSUI's national president Varun Choudhary, staged a sit-in inside the NTA office, demanding the agency's dissolution. The protests have been fueled by allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in the exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024