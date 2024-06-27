Protests Erupt Over NEET-UG and UGC-NET Irregularities in Delhi

In a significant political event in Delhi, Congress's student and youth wings took to the streets on Thursday to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) forcefully entered the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters, even locking its office, as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organized a massive protest at Jantar Mantar.

The NSUI has issued a stern warning to lock NTA offices nationwide if their demand to ban the NTA isn't met. The protests at Jantar Mantar saw police resorting to lathicharge to disperse the crowds, which included members from the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan.

Delhi police have ramped up security at the NTA headquarters to prevent repeat incidents. The protesting students, led by NSUI's national president Varun Choudhary, staged a sit-in inside the NTA office, demanding the agency's dissolution. The protests have been fueled by allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in the exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)