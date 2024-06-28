BPSC Reschedules Teacher Recruitment Exam After Major Question Paper Leak
The Bihar Public Service Commission has rescheduled the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) from July 19 to 22 after it was cancelled due to a question paper leak on March 15. The leak involved a gang which has been linked to multiple paper leak incidents across several states.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday announced revised dates for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) after the earlier exam on March 15 was nullified due to a question paper leak. The rescheduled exam will take place from July 19 to 22.
As per a new notice by the BPSC, the examinations will be held in a single shift from July 19 to 21, and in two shifts on July 22. Originally, the TRE-3 exam held in March saw participation from around 3.75 lakh candidates across 415 centers.
This decision follows an investigation conducted by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police, which confirmed the leak. The probe revealed that the infamous Sanjeev Mukhiya gang was behind the leak; further linking the gang to multiple other exam leaks across several states. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken over the investigation to apprehend the suspects.
