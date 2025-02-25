Left Menu

Macron Warns Against Simultaneous Trade Wars

French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned the United States about the risks of engaging in trade wars with both China and Europe simultaneously, as communicated in an interview with Fox News.

Updated: 25-02-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 04:59 IST
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • United States

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to the United States regarding its trade policy, urging it to reconsider simultaneous trade conflicts with China and Europe.

In an interview with Fox News, Macron expressed his concerns on Monday, emphasizing the potential economic pitfalls.

Macron's remarks come amid increasing global tensions over trade, highlighting the complexities of international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

