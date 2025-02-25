Macron Warns Against Simultaneous Trade Wars
French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned the United States about the risks of engaging in trade wars with both China and Europe simultaneously, as communicated in an interview with Fox News.
French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to the United States regarding its trade policy, urging it to reconsider simultaneous trade conflicts with China and Europe.
In an interview with Fox News, Macron expressed his concerns on Monday, emphasizing the potential economic pitfalls.
Macron's remarks come amid increasing global tensions over trade, highlighting the complexities of international economic relations.
