Erroneous Alert on China Commerce Probes Withdrawn

A Reuters notification about investigations by China's commerce ministry into EU dairy and pork imports was retracted due to inaccuracies. No replacement alert or story will be issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:51 IST
Erroneous Alert on China Commerce Probes Withdrawn
  • Country:
  • China

Reuters has retracted an alert regarding alleged probes by China's commerce ministry into European Union's dairy and pork imports. The information was found to be incorrect, prompting the withdrawal of the announcement.

The news agency confirmed that no substitute alert or subsequent story will be published to replace the erroneous news item.

This development underscores the importance of accuracy in news reporting and verification of information before dissemination, ensuring public trust in journalistic outputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

