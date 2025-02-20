Tumult in Seoul: Yoon Suk Yeol's Historic Trial

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the Seoul court on Thursday for the first hearing of his criminal trial, facing insurrection charges related to his brief imposition of martial law. His lawyers demanded his release from jail, arguing that the investigation was conducted illegally.

Amid heightened security, Yoon's defense team contested his detention, claiming there was no risk of evidence tampering. Yoon was indicted last month, accused of leading an insurrection—a first for a sitting South Korean leader. The charges stem from his martial law declaration on December 3, which aimed to curb political activity and media control.

The unfolding political drama has resulted in significant turbulence within Asia's fourth-largest economy. Quick proceedings are urged by prosecutors, while Yoon's lawyers seek more time to prepare. In parallel, Yoon's impeachment trial continues in the Constitutional Court, which will determine his presidency's future.

