CBI Raids Rock NEET-UG: Principal, Vice-Principal, Journalist Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) executed sweeping raids across seven locations in Gujarat on Saturday, targeting a NEET-UG paper leak case. The operation extended over four districts—Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad, and Godhra.

Significant arrests were made in the context of the case, including the principal and vice-principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, as well as a journalist from a Hindi newspaper. The principal, Ehsanul Haque, was the city coordinator for the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, and Vice-principal Imtiaz Alam served as the NTA's observer and Oasis School's centre coordinator.

The raids led to questioning of five additional suspects. The CBI's investigation, encompassing six FIRs, responds to complaints from the Union education ministry and various states. The NEET-UG, taken by over 23 lakh candidates on May 5, serves as a gateway to critical medical programs in both government and private institutions.

