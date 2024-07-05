Yogi Adityanath Urges Timely Enrolment and Vigilance in Schools Amid Festival Prep
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed District Basic Shiksha Adhikaris to ensure timely student enrolment and teacher presence in schools. Additionally, he outlined plans for the upcoming festivals, DJ noise levels during the Kanvad Yatra, disease control campaigns, and flood prevention measures in highly sensitive areas.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed District Basic Shiksha Adhikaris to ensure timely enrolment of children and presence of teachers in schools, suggesting surprise inspections to achieve the same.
In a divisional review meeting attended by public representatives and senior officials of Basti as well as Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharth Nagar districts via video conferencing, Adityanath emphasized an action plan for upcoming festivals. He urged officials to regulate DJ height and sound levels during the Kanvad Yatra according to stipulated norms.
Reviewing the special communicable disease control and Dastak campaign, he directed chief medical officers to ensure hospital cleanliness. Additionally, he instructed district officers to monitor sensitive embankments for flood prevention.
ALSO READ
Apurva Chandra Releases Comprehensive Healthcare Plan for Haj Pilgrims
Alyve Health Secures $5.5 Million Series A Funding to Revolutionize Healthcare
Olympus Capital Asia Divests Major Stake in Aster DM Healthcare for Rs 1,530 Crore
California Delays Healthcare Workers' Minimum Wage Hike Amid Budget Woes
Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision