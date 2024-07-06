Left Menu

Future Astronauts: Goan Students Geared Up for Space Missions

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant expressed his vision for Goan students participating in future space missions due to enhanced training opportunities available in the state. During a virtual interaction with 60,000 students, Sawant highlighted the importance of skill development and urged teachers to inform parents about career opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:02 IST
Future Astronauts: Goan Students Geared Up for Space Missions
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has envisioned a future where Goan students actively contribute to space missions, thanks to the advanced training opportunities provided within the state.

Speaking to 60,000 students virtually, Sawant emphasized the state's efforts under the Centre's skilling programme to promote excellence in research, innovation, and IT sectors.

He mentioned that some components of Chandrayaan-3 were manufactured by the Goan company Kineco Group, underscoring the state's potential in space technology.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024