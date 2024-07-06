Future Astronauts: Goan Students Geared Up for Space Missions

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has envisioned a future where Goan students actively contribute to space missions, thanks to the advanced training opportunities provided within the state.

Speaking to 60,000 students virtually, Sawant emphasized the state's efforts under the Centre's skilling programme to promote excellence in research, innovation, and IT sectors.

He mentioned that some components of Chandrayaan-3 were manufactured by the Goan company Kineco Group, underscoring the state's potential in space technology.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)