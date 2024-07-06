Future Astronauts: Goan Students Geared Up for Space Missions
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant expressed his vision for Goan students participating in future space missions due to enhanced training opportunities available in the state. During a virtual interaction with 60,000 students, Sawant highlighted the importance of skill development and urged teachers to inform parents about career opportunities.
Speaking to 60,000 students virtually, Sawant emphasized the state's efforts under the Centre's skilling programme to promote excellence in research, innovation, and IT sectors.
He mentioned that some components of Chandrayaan-3 were manufactured by the Goan company Kineco Group, underscoring the state's potential in space technology.
