Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on NEET-UG 2024 Question Paper Leak Controversy
The Supreme Court has demanded information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and CBI regarding the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak. The court is considering ordering a re-test if the sanctity of the exam is compromised. Investigations into identified beneficiaries and the extent of the leak are ongoing.
The Supreme Court on Monday stressed the need for a potential re-test of NEET-UG 2024 if the exam's integrity is found compromised due to a leaked question paper. The court sought detailed information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the CBI regarding the timing and scope of the leak.
Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasized determining the breadth and beneficiaries of the leak before deciding to order a re-test for the May 5 medical entrance exam, which has faced multiple allegations of irregularities.
The apex court directed the CBI to submit a status report on its investigation into the malpractice claims, seeking to identify whether the leak occurred on a systemic level and how many candidates benefited. The court also called for a multi-disciplinary team to prevent future incidents.
