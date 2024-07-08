Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on NEET-UG 2024 Question Paper Leak Controversy

The Supreme Court on Monday stressed the need for a potential re-test of NEET-UG 2024 if the exam's integrity is found compromised due to a leaked question paper. The court sought detailed information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the CBI regarding the timing and scope of the leak.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, emphasized determining the breadth and beneficiaries of the leak before deciding to order a re-test for the May 5 medical entrance exam, which has faced multiple allegations of irregularities.

The apex court directed the CBI to submit a status report on its investigation into the malpractice claims, seeking to identify whether the leak occurred on a systemic level and how many candidates benefited. The court also called for a multi-disciplinary team to prevent future incidents.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)