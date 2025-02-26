Left Menu

Parents of Tragically Murdered Doctor Seek Justice in CBI Meeting

The parents of a murdered doctor from RG Kar hospital are traveling to New Delhi to seek a meeting with the CBI director regarding the ongoing investigation. Accompanied by doctors' representatives, they're also consulting their lawyer about a Supreme Court hearing. The murder case remains unresolved.

Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:38 IST
In a bid for justice, the grieving parents of a doctor murdered at RG Kar hospital are set to meet with the CBI director in New Delhi. The family, dissatisfied with the investigation progress, hopes to press the CBI for more action in solving the tragic case.

Accompanied by five representatives from a joint platform of doctors, the parents will also meet with their legal counsel regarding the Supreme Court hearing of the complex case that has yet to deliver any conclusive results.

The 31-year-old doctor's body, found with severe injuries on August 9, remains a poignant reminder of the urgent need for resolution. The parents are scheduled to return to the city on Thursday night.

