Parents of Tragically Murdered Doctor Seek Justice in CBI Meeting
The parents of a murdered doctor from RG Kar hospital are traveling to New Delhi to seek a meeting with the CBI director regarding the ongoing investigation. Accompanied by doctors' representatives, they're also consulting their lawyer about a Supreme Court hearing. The murder case remains unresolved.
- Country:
- India
In a bid for justice, the grieving parents of a doctor murdered at RG Kar hospital are set to meet with the CBI director in New Delhi. The family, dissatisfied with the investigation progress, hopes to press the CBI for more action in solving the tragic case.
Accompanied by five representatives from a joint platform of doctors, the parents will also meet with their legal counsel regarding the Supreme Court hearing of the complex case that has yet to deliver any conclusive results.
The 31-year-old doctor's body, found with severe injuries on August 9, remains a poignant reminder of the urgent need for resolution. The parents are scheduled to return to the city on Thursday night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- doctor
- CBI
- investigation
- RK Kar hospital
- New Delhi
- parents
- justice
- Supreme Court
- hearing
ALSO READ
Modi, Macron announce inauguration of 'India-France Year of Innovation' in New Delhi in March 2026: Joint statement.
Parents Accused: Teen Forced to Beg at Thane Station
Luxury Car Convoy Stunt: Parents Face Legal Action for School Farewell Fiasco
BJP's New Delhi Leadership: A Historic Comeback
Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Dead