Telangana Chief Minister Announces Plan for Skill University to Boost Youth Employment

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared the establishment of a Skill University in order to enhance youth employment opportunities. During a meeting with officials and industry representatives, he emphasized the need for proposals before the budget session and highlighted the government's quick decision-making process for the project.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday announced the establishment of a Skill University aimed at upgrading the skills of youth to improve their employment prospects.

Speaking in a meeting with officials and industry representatives on skill development, Reddy urged swift submission of proposals for the Skill University before this month's Assembly budget session.

The government will make a decision within 24 hours after reviewing the proposals, according to an official release.

Reddy and officials discussed forming a temporary board for the Skill University and drafting a blueprint for courses, curriculum, industrial needs, and employment opportunities.

Cooperation between the industry and education departments was emphasized, including industry involvement in demand assessment, curriculum development, training, and internships with the government providing regulatory approvals, land, and buildings.

The CM also directed a review on whether the university should be established by the government alone or in partnership with the private sector.

