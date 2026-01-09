Odisha Pioneers AI Laboratories in ITIs to Boost Skill Development

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced the setting up of artificial intelligence laboratories across nine Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, marking a significant step towards enhancing technical education.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Odisha Skill Competition for 2025-26, Majhi revealed plans to develop a total of 47 ITIs into centers of excellence, underscoring the state's commitment to skills and job creation.

He highlighted the role of skills in the long-term economic development of Odisha, aiming for industrialization that has already seen projects worth Rs 6.15 lakh crore, with the potential to create over 260,000 jobs in the last 18 months.