Odisha Pioneers AI Laboratories in ITIs to Boost Skill Development

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the establishment of AI laboratories across nine ITIs in Odisha. At the Odisha Skill Competition 2025-26, Majhi emphasized the importance of skill development for industrial growth, awarding students for excellence. Large-scale industrialization aims to create job opportunities and economic progress in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:54 IST
Odisha Pioneers AI Laboratories in ITIs to Boost Skill Development
artificial intelligence
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, announced the setting up of artificial intelligence laboratories across nine Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, marking a significant step towards enhancing technical education.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Odisha Skill Competition for 2025-26, Majhi revealed plans to develop a total of 47 ITIs into centers of excellence, underscoring the state's commitment to skills and job creation.

He highlighted the role of skills in the long-term economic development of Odisha, aiming for industrialization that has already seen projects worth Rs 6.15 lakh crore, with the potential to create over 260,000 jobs in the last 18 months.

