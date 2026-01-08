SECL Partners with Sri Sathya Sai Trust to Set Up ₹35.04 Crore Healthcare Skill Development Centre in Nava Raipur

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the Chhattisgarh-based Miniratna coal PSU, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust to set up a state-of-the-art Healthcare Skill Development Centre in Nava Raipur. The project, launched under SECL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, will be supported with a financial commitment of ₹35.04 crore.

Free, Job-Oriented Healthcare Training for Underprivileged Youth

The Centre aims to expand access to quality healthcare education for socio-economically disadvantaged youth, particularly from coalfield districts. It will offer free, job-oriented training in high-demand healthcare roles such as nursing assistants, medical technicians, and allied healthcare professionals.

The upcoming campus will feature academic facilities, hostels, staff residences, and infrastructure designed for comprehensive hands-on learning. Notably, 20% of annual admissions will be reserved for candidates from SECL’s operational districts for the next 25 years—extendable based on outcomes—ensuring direct and sustained benefits to communities around SECL mines.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Biranchi Das, Director (HR), SECL, and executed by C.M. Verma, General Manager (CSR), SECL, and Vivek Narayan Gour, Trustee, Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust.

Expanding a Proven Partnership in Healthcare Impact

The collaboration builds on the ongoing success of ‘SECL Ki Dhadkan’, SECL’s flagship CSR healthcare programme run with the same Trust. The initiative offers free corrective surgeries for children with congenital heart disease (CHD). To date, more than 180 life-saving surgeries have been performed, transforming healthcare access for families in remote coalfield regions.

The new skill development centre is expected to further amplify this impact by creating a pipeline of skilled healthcare workers who can strengthen healthcare delivery in underserved districts.

SECL’s Long-Term Commitment to Social Development

A key driver of inclusive development in central India, SECL has invested more than ₹850 crore in CSR programmes across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh over the years. Its initiatives span healthcare, education, skill development, infrastructure creation, and community welfare, generating tangible and long-term improvements in quality of life for coal belt communities.

By establishing the Healthcare Skill Development Centre, SECL reinforces its commitment to capacity building, human resource development, and sustainable community transformation, aligning with India’s national priorities in healthcare expansion and skill enhancement.