Left Menu

NYU Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit Amid Rising Concerns on Campus

New York University has settled a lawsuit filed by Jewish students who claimed the school failed to address antisemitism on campus. The settlement terms were not disclosed. The lawsuit comes amid a wave of similar cases at other major universities. NYU argued it took adequate steps to combat discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:36 IST
NYU Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit Amid Rising Concerns on Campus
AI Generated Representative Image

New York University has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by Jewish students who alleged the university failed to prevent antisemitism on campus. The terms of the settlement, finalized on Monday, have not been disclosed and a scheduled hearing in Manhattan federal court was subsequently canceled, court records reveal.

Neither NYU nor the students' legal representatives responded to requests for comment. This resolution addresses one of the earliest lawsuits against prominent universities, including Columbia University, accused of fostering an antisemitic environment following the eruption of conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The settlement coincided with Brown University's agreement to enhance nondiscrimination training for its staff and students to resolve a federal complaint over its handling of discrimination, including antisemitism. The NYU lawsuit, initiated last November by juniors Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi, and Saul Tawil, claimed the university inadequately enforced anti-discrimination policies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024