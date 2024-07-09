NYU Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit Amid Rising Concerns on Campus

New York University has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by Jewish students who alleged the university failed to prevent antisemitism on campus. The terms of the settlement, finalized on Monday, have not been disclosed and a scheduled hearing in Manhattan federal court was subsequently canceled, court records reveal.

Neither NYU nor the students' legal representatives responded to requests for comment. This resolution addresses one of the earliest lawsuits against prominent universities, including Columbia University, accused of fostering an antisemitic environment following the eruption of conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The settlement coincided with Brown University's agreement to enhance nondiscrimination training for its staff and students to resolve a federal complaint over its handling of discrimination, including antisemitism. The NYU lawsuit, initiated last November by juniors Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi, and Saul Tawil, claimed the university inadequately enforced anti-discrimination policies.

