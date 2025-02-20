Left Menu

Kerala Opposes UGC Draft Regulations: A Battle for Higher Education Autonomy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Draft UGC Regulations 2025, accusing them of undermining state authority in higher education. Highlighting concerns over centralization and political interference, he warned of threats to academic freedom and quality. The Kerala government has unanimously opposed these changes, calling for their withdrawal.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong opposition to the 'Draft UGC Regulations 2025', contending that they are a tool for placing higher education under the influence of religious and communal ideologies. Speaking at a National Convention, Vijayan asserted that these guidelines diminish state governments' roles in higher education by sidelining them in significant appointments.

Critics, including Vijayan and other political figures from the region, argue that the regulations enable political replacements for academic positions, potentially compromising educational standards. Concerns were specifically raised over the central government's power to appoint vice chancellors and professors, which Vijayan described as 'undemocratic' and 'excessive'.

Further challenging these regulations, Kerala has taken a firm stance with the state assembly passing a resolution calling for their withdrawal. The government also established a committee to scrutinize the new guidelines and prepare a formal counter-response. These actions reflect a broader pattern of resistance against perceived encroachments on state rights by the Union government.

