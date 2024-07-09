Silverline Prestige School: Leading Progressive Education in Ghaziabad

Silverline Prestige School (SLPS) in Ghaziabad is at the forefront of transforming the Indian education system with a progressive learning approach. Ranked No. 1 by Dainik Jagran, SLPS has set new benchmarks in the field with its futuristic teaching methods.

SLPS, the first Google Reference school in NCR, stands out with its outstanding results and dedication to improving learning dynamics. The school has invested extensively in infrastructure to support AI, Code Learning, OD Modelling, and Virtual Computer Labs among other facilities that benefit young minds.

Mr. Naman Jain, Vice-Chairman of SLPS, emphasizes the school's focus on identifying and nurturing students' talents, providing them with platforms to thrive. The institute has also partnered with organizations like NASA to broaden students' horizons further. With numerous accolades under its belt, including the School Excellence Award by Dainik Jagran, SLPS continues to inspire and lead in progressive education.

