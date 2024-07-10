Meghalaya Integrates QR Codes in Textbooks to Enhance Learning

The Meghalaya government has announced the integration of QR codes into school textbooks to allow students to access additional information using their smartphones, a senior official revealed on Wednesday.

Education Secretary A Marak stated that this initiative aims to enhance students' time management skills and provide them with supplementary knowledge options. ''We are adding quick response (QR) codes to school textbooks that will offer additional information on a particular subject, reinforcing students' ability to manage their time and gain further knowledge as per their choice,'' Marak explained.

By scanning the QR codes with mobile devices, students can access educational apps featuring video lessons and solved question papers, thereby reducing the time spent on searching for study materials and enabling greater focus on learning, he added.

R Manner, Director of the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), emphasized the significant benefits QR codes could bring to students seeking self-improvement in specific subjects.

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma praised the initiative, highlighting the government's dedication to ensuring that students in Meghalaya have access to comprehensive educational resources.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)