Manipur Schools and Colleges to Reopen Amidst Ethnic Strife

The Manipur government has declared that schools and colleges, which were shut down due to ongoing law and order turmoil, will resume normal classes on Tuesday.

The institutions had been closed since September 7 following rocket attacks that resulted in one death and multiple injuries. The closure persisted as students took to the streets, demanding peace in the ethnically troubled state, leading to confrontations with security forces and the imposition of curfew in numerous districts.

The directives for reopening were issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday night.

In a related move, the Manipur government has eased curfew in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to allow residents to purchase essential items such as food and medicines. However, the relaxation does not permit any gatherings, sit-ins, or rallies.

Over 200 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hill-dwelling Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)