Left Menu

Manipur Schools and Colleges to Reopen Amidst Ethnic Strife

The Manipur government announced that schools and colleges will reopen on Tuesday after being closed due to law and order issues. The institutions were shut down following rocket attacks and subsequent student protests. Curfew in several districts has been relaxed to allow residents to purchase essentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:11 IST
Manipur Schools and Colleges to Reopen Amidst Ethnic Strife
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has declared that schools and colleges, which were shut down due to ongoing law and order turmoil, will resume normal classes on Tuesday.

The institutions had been closed since September 7 following rocket attacks that resulted in one death and multiple injuries. The closure persisted as students took to the streets, demanding peace in the ethnically troubled state, leading to confrontations with security forces and the imposition of curfew in numerous districts.

The directives for reopening were issued by the Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday night.

In a related move, the Manipur government has eased curfew in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to allow residents to purchase essential items such as food and medicines. However, the relaxation does not permit any gatherings, sit-ins, or rallies.

Over 200 people have lost their lives and thousands have been displaced in ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hill-dwelling Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024