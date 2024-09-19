Education Expert Advocates for Thoughtful Implementation of BELA Act

In an exclusive interview with SAnews, education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe discussed the anticipated deliberations on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, following its recent signing into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The implementation of the Act, initially slated for immediate effect, has been postponed by three months to address public concerns and allow for detailed provincial consultations. Key Points of Discussion:

Careful Provincial Engagement:

Professor Metcalfe expects a thorough and considered process over the next three months, involving detailed discussions with provinces regarding Grade R implementation and realistic timelines. She emphasized that the BELA Act will not alter existing constitutional or legal provisions but will address procedural fairness in educational administration.

Clarification on Controversial Clauses:

Clause 4: Concerns have arisen regarding the Act's implications for school admissions and language policies. Metcalfe assured that the Act does not strip School Governing Bodies (SGBs) of their authority but requires that their policies be submitted for provincial approval. This aims to ensure adherence to constitutional standards and procedural fairness.

Clause 5: There is apprehension that the Act might negatively impact mother tongue instruction. Metcalfe clarified that the Constitution guarantees the right to mother tongue education and that the BELA Act mandates that language policies remain practical and adaptable to demographic changes. This includes managing multilingual communities and optimizing the use of available school spaces.

Impact on Grade R:

The Act mandates compulsory Grade R schooling, a shift from its previous non-compulsory status. Metcalfe addressed fears of penalizing parents, explaining that the move aims to ensure equitable access to early childhood education. With about 96-97% of children already in Grade R, making it compulsory will ensure that the state supports this critical stage of learning with appropriate resources and infrastructure.

Implementation and Oversight:

Metcalfe assured that existing laws will continue to guide education departments during the transitional period. The BELA Act includes detailed procedures for engaging with SGBs, ensuring transparency and fairness in decision-making. If provincial departments disagree with SGB decisions, the Act outlines a comprehensive process for consultation, communication, and appeals.

Professor Metcalfe urged parents and education stakeholders to view the BELA Act as a step towards improving educational fairness and resource allocation. She encouraged proactive engagement and adaptation to ensure the Act's successful implementation, emphasizing that it aims to enhance educational opportunities and equity across South Africa.

The delay in the Act's implementation allows for a more measured approach, ensuring that all stakeholders are well-prepared for the changes and that the objectives of the Act are met effectively.