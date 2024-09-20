Delhi Government Launches 'Project Abhishikt' to Identify and Nurture Gifted Students

The Delhi government has embarked on an ambitious initiative, 'Project Abhishikt', aiming to identify and nurture gifted students. Around 6,000 students from government schools in Delhi, particularly from classes six and nine, have been selected based on their academic performances for psychological testing.

The first round of assessments, the Culture Fair Intelligence Test (CFIT), is set to take place on September 28. This non-verbal test evaluates intellectual ability, and students scoring above 80 percent will advance to a second round—the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) test.

Students excelling in these tests will be transferred to 15 designated schools across different districts, where they will undergo specialized education in subjects like English, Mathematics, and Computer Science. Additional resources and activities, including museum visits and field trips, aim to broaden their skills and mindset. The project also emphasizes hands-on experiences, such as market visits, to enhance communication and life skills.

