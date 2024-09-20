Left Menu

Delhi Government Launches 'Project Abhishikt' to Identify and Nurture Gifted Students

The Delhi government has selected 6,000 students from grades six and nine for psychological testing to identify gifted students under 'Project Abhishikt'. The initiative includes two rounds of intelligence tests and aims to provide specialized learning and resources to develop the potential of these students.

Updated: 20-09-2024 18:47 IST
The Delhi government has embarked on an ambitious initiative, 'Project Abhishikt', aiming to identify and nurture gifted students. Around 6,000 students from government schools in Delhi, particularly from classes six and nine, have been selected based on their academic performances for psychological testing.

The first round of assessments, the Culture Fair Intelligence Test (CFIT), is set to take place on September 28. This non-verbal test evaluates intellectual ability, and students scoring above 80 percent will advance to a second round—the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) test.

Students excelling in these tests will be transferred to 15 designated schools across different districts, where they will undergo specialized education in subjects like English, Mathematics, and Computer Science. Additional resources and activities, including museum visits and field trips, aim to broaden their skills and mindset. The project also emphasizes hands-on experiences, such as market visits, to enhance communication and life skills.

