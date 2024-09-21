Left Menu

Tragic Incident: NIT Patna Student Found Hanging in Hostel

A female student from the National Institute of Technology, Patna, was discovered hanging in her hostel room. The student, originally from Andhra Pradesh, left behind a suicide note. Police are investigating and have informed her family. The incident has sparked protests against the institute's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (NITJofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna as a female student was discovered hanging inside her hostel room, according to police reports on Saturday.

The deceased, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was found by authorities hanging from the ceiling fan. A suicide note was recovered at the scene.

'A distress call was received by the police around 10.15 pm on Friday night, reporting that a female student had taken her own life by hanging herself. Upon arrival, her body was found and subsequently transported to the nearest government hospital, where she was pronounced dead,' a police statement revealed, withholding the student's identity. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police have informed the student's family and are gathering scientific evidence to further the investigation.

The exact cause behind the incident remains unknown. News of the student's death quickly spread, leading to protests from a large number of students against the institute's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

