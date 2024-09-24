Reopening of Apalachee High School After Tragic Shooting Incident

Apalachee High School will reopen for classes on Tuesday, nearly three weeks after a school shooting that resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers, and injured nine others. The school, located northeast of Atlanta, has revised its security measures extensively.

The incident, which took place on September 4, occurred when 14-year-old student Colt Gray left his math class with an AR-15-style rifle given to him by his father. He opened fire, causing the school to go into lockdown. Students were evacuated to the football field, where some witnessed disturbing scenes, including dead bodies and injured peers.

As classes resume, students will attend for half days until mid-October as part of a 'phased return.' Enhanced security measures include additional law enforcement, counsellors, and therapy dogs to help students cope with the aftermath of the tragedy. The hallway where the shooting happened remains closed for the rest of the school year.

