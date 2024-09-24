Left Menu

Pope Francis to Visit Belgium and Luxembourg Amid Rising Issues of Migration and Abuse

Pope Francis will continue his 4-day visit to Luxembourg and Belgium despite mild flu symptoms. This rare European visit focuses on the needs of migrants, the celebration of two Belgian Catholic universities' 600th anniversaries, and meetings with survivors of clerical abuse in Belgium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:23 IST
Pope Francis is set to maintain his scheduled four-day trip to Luxembourg and Belgium, despite recently falling ill with a mild flu. The visit aims to spotlight migrant needs and includes a meeting with survivors of clerical sexual abuse.

The Vatican confirmed that the 87-year-old pope, after having to cancel some meetings due to flu-like symptoms, will proceed with the trip starting this Thursday. This tour marks a rare European visit for Francis, who generally opts for destinations hardly ever visited by a pope or where Catholics are a minority. The visit follows a demanding 12-day, four-country tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania less than two weeks ago.

Belgium, like many nations, has grappled with numerous reports of clerical sexual abuse. This March, the pope expelled a former Belgian bishop guilty of abusing two nephews. Over 700 accusations have surfaced in Belgium since 2012. According to Belgium's ambassador to the Vatican, Patrick Renault, Francis is expected to meet with 15 abuse survivors in a private setting during his visit.

