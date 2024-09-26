Miss Universe Great Britain delegation visits UP to raise awareness about elephant conservation

A delegation led by Miss Universe Great Britain 2024 Christina Chalk visited the Wildlife SOS - Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Farah here to raise awareness about the abuse of Asian elephants in India.

Chalk (31), from Dunblane in Scotland, expressed her admiration for the care provided to the elephants at the centre.

''I was shocked to learn about the harrowing experiences these rescued elephants faced in the past,'' she said. ''I would request everyone to be a part of this noble cause, either by making a donation or visiting the centre.'' During the visit, the delegation learned about the history of the rescued elephants, the critical issues facing them and how the centre had given them a second chance, free from abuse and cruelty, project officials said.

Baijuraj, the director of conservation projects at Wildlife SOS, emphasised the importance of the centre's work and said, ''These majestic animals have been given a second chance in their life.'' The group participated in informative sessions with Wildlife SOS experts and veterinarians, gaining insight into the challenges faced by Asian elephants in India.

The delegation also included Miss Wales 2023 Millie Adams, along with other finalists from the Miss Universe Great Britain pageant, including Harriotte Lane, Megan Robinson, Tiny Simbani and Stephanie Allen.

The visitors also toured the elephant hospital campus to understand the medical needs of the rescued pachyderms.

Geeta Seshamani, Wildlife SOS co-founder and secretary, said, ''We are honoured to have Christina Chalk and her fellow participants visit our sanctuary. Their support and dedication to the cause of wildlife conservation are truly commendable.'' Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, noted the significance of such visits and said, ''It is encouraging to see prominent young influencers coming forward to support and promote this endeavour. This will help spread a conscious message about wildlife protection and the plight of Asian elephants in the country.''

