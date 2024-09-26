Left Menu

U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit Four-Month Low Amid Economic Resilience

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low, highlighting a robust labor market. Corporate profits surged more than expected, reinforcing economic strength. This resilience may complicate further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Despite declining job openings, layoffs remain low, but disruptions from a Boeing strike could pose challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a four-month low last week, suggesting a healthy labor market. Other economic indicators, including a significant increase in corporate profits, further underscore the positive outlook.

The robust economic performance complicates expectations for additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 'The economy remains strong, and the need for additional large rate cuts is questionable if the economy continues to move forward at a brisk pace,' said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a seasonally adjusted 218,000, the lowest level since mid-May. Despite less hiring and fewer job openings, layoffs have remained low. A significant strike at Boeing and its potential ripple effects could, however, temporarily increase claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

