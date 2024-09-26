Education Department Cracks Down on School Misconduct

In a stern warning to schools, the education department issued a directive on Thursday, mandating that no child face punishment that breaches regulations.

This directive came after allegations surfaced that a seven-year-old student in Lodha was subjected to severe mistreatment, including being stripped, beaten, and given electric shocks, for forgetting his school bag.

The boy's family lodged a police complaint, while the school has refuted the claims. Additionally, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) R K Singh noted that preliminary investigations revealed no evidence of torture but did show a class 4 student being slapped by a teacher. The authorities have since terminated the teacher in question and uncovered other irregularities at the school, prompting further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)