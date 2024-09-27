Dominican Republic and Chile Urge Increased Education Financing at UNGA Sidelines

On the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future, the governments of the Dominican Republic and Chile, alongside multilateral organizations, have made an urgent call to enhance financing for education in Latin America and the Caribbean. This appeal, supported by key organizations such as UNICEF, UNESCO, ECLAC, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the World Bank, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), the Latin American Campaign for the Right to Education (CLADE), and the Varkey Foundation, emphasizes the need for immediate investment to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4, which aims to ensure inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

“Education is the driver of development and the key to transforming our societies; therefore, in the Dominican Republic we are determined to make schools the centre of development and public policies,” stated Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President of the Dominican Republic. He urged all sectors of society to join in this collective effort, highlighting education as a fundamental pillar for equitable and sustainable development in the region.

Nicolás Cataldo, Minister of Education of Chile, echoed these sentiments, noting, “As co-chairs of the SDG 4 High-Level Steering Committee, we believe that it is essential to participate in and promote initiatives like these to amplify decisions taken at the global and regional levels related to education.” He emphasized the need for sustainable financing to transform commitments into actionable results.

The current educational landscape in Latin America and the Caribbean is alarming, with 75% of students failing to achieve basic skills in mathematics and 50% in reading. This crisis has been exacerbated by prolonged emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and enduring inequalities.

Economist Jeffrey Sachs stressed the direct link between education and economic success, stating, “If you want economic success, if you want jobs, if you want growth, if you want investments, make sure your education system is delivering. There is no other way, right now.”

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, Vice President of the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, emphasized the urgency of a comprehensive approach, stating, “Our priority is the students and ensuring that they learn. To overcome the serious crisis in the region, it is not enough to just invest more; we must invest smartly in teacher training, appropriate materials, and educational management.”

Despite notable efforts by countries to meet the minimum funding targets for education—at least 4% of GDP and 15% of total public expenditure—the sustainability of funding remains a significant challenge. Currently, OECD countries invest, on average, about five times more per student than their counterparts in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In light of these challenges, the Dominican Republic and Chile, in collaboration with multilateral organizations, are calling on governments across the region, international cooperation, civil society, and the private sector to:

Increase Public Investment in Education: Allocate resources to areas demonstrating higher returns and focus on supporting students in vulnerable situations.

Enhance Sustainable Financing Strategies: Mobilize resources for education through progressive fiscal policies and innovative measures like the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) multiplier fund, debt swaps, and blended financing.

Increase Development Assistance for Education: Ensure that a greater share of official development assistance is directed toward fostering long-term investments in public education systems.

Strengthen Management and Information Systems: Develop robust systems to plan investments and monitor the impact of financing in education, ensuring transparency and effectiveness.

This collective call to action aims to address the educational challenges in the region, ensuring that every child has access to quality education as a foundation for a more equitable and sustainable future.