From Foundry Worker to Frontline: Russia's New Wave of Volunteers

Nearly two decades after he last donned a Russian army uniform, 'Mara' has returned to service. The ex-driver and foundry worker, who only disclosed his call sign, joined the army recently. By week's end, he was training at a Russian military ground in the Rostov region, practicing with automatic rifles and simulating building assaults.

As it pushes through its conflict with Ukraine, Russia is enticing men to become volunteer soldiers with bonuses up to 1.9 million rubles ($20,000), more than twenty times the average monthly salary. Attracting men like Mara is crucial for Moscow to build its forces without compulsory drafts, as past call-ups have driven mass emigration.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered an increase in the Russian army size to 1.5 million, the second largest globally. 'Mara', preparing to join with family support, believes it is better he goes to war than his son. Another recruit, 'Ghoul', feels more useful at the front, driven by purpose over monetary gain.

