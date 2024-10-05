Left Menu

Stranded Dreams: Gazan Families Face Delays in Canada Visa Processing

Reem Alyazouri fled bombarded Gaza City for Toronto, but her parents remain stuck in Cairo, awaiting Canadian visas. Despite Canada’s pledge to welcome Gazans, processing delays hinder reunification. Compared to expedited programs for Ukrainians, hurdles seem greater for Gazans, leaving many in limbo and uncertainty.

Reem Alyazouri escaped war-torn Gaza City, arriving in Toronto last September. However, her reunion with her parents is stalled as they remain in Cairo, awaiting Canadian visas due to prolonged immigration processes. This plight highlights the challenges faced by those fleeing conflict.

Canada pledged to assist Gazan refugees, yet visa processing delays continue to separate families. As of now, only a fraction of applications have been approved, despite promises to welcome many. Canadians have raised concerns about the efficacy and speed of these immigration programs.

Immigration experts criticize the barriers imposed on Gazans compared to other refugee groups, including Ukrainians, suggesting that the requirements are unnecessarily stringent. This delay leaves many Gazans in Egypt without access to essential services, living in uncertainty and fear for their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

