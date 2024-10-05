Schools Grapple with Migrant Influx: Challenges and Opportunities

Since 2022, U.S. schools have seen a significant influx of over half a million migrant children, primarily due to escalating immigration at the southern border. Reuters conducted a sweeping survey, targeting more than 10,000 school districts to assess the impacts, finding issues such as language barriers and resource shortages among key challenges.

Among the 75 districts that responded, serving 2.3 million children, about one-third reported 'significant' impacts from the influx of migrant students. Schools particularly faced shortages of language teachers and struggled with cultural adaptation. Teachers are under pressure, adapting lesson plans and handling growing class sizes.

Despite concerns, including anti-immigrant sentiments stirred during political rallies, some districts reported that migrant students enrich the school community. Educators are finding innovative ways to assist students, acknowledging the need for greater training and resources to support an evolving student population.

(With inputs from agencies.)