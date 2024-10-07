Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Introduces Empowering Courses for Differently-Abled

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by minister Rajesh Dharmani, has planned to launch special technical courses for differently-abled people. These courses aim to provide them with necessary skills for self-reliance. Short-term programs, supported by the Skill Development Corporation, will also be offered to ensure comprehensive training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh Introduces Empowering Courses for Differently-Abled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Himachal Pradesh is set to embark on a new initiative aimed at empowering the differently-abled community through specialized technical courses. This announcement was made by minister Rajesh Dharmani during a recent event at Pehchaan Sanstha, illustrating the government's commitment to inclusivity.

According to an official statement, the courses will be tailored to meet the needs of differently-abled individuals. These will be offered through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other technical institutions across the state. Additionally, short-term courses will be rolled out with the aid of the state's Skill Development Corporation.

Dharmani further revealed plans for a comprehensive institute in Solan, equipped with modern facilities for training and rehabilitation. The minister praised Pehchaan Sanstha for its role in developing life skills among differently-abled children and expressed the importance of self-reliance for these young individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

Haiti Condemns Dominican Deportation Policy

 Global
2
Ecuador's Judicial System on Trial: Unveiling Operation Metastasis

Ecuador's Judicial System on Trial: Unveiling Operation Metastasis

 Global
3
Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Beijing Balance Medical Technology Pioneers Stock Market Support

Beijing Balance Medical Technology Pioneers Stock Market Support

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Digital Creative Industries: The Key to Future Economic Growth

Bridging the Gender Gap in Health: WHO’s Blueprint for Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance

Aging with Purpose: Tackling Health Challenges to Boost Global Longevity

How Trade Can Create More and Better Jobs: A Global Perspective

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024