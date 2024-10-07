Himachal Pradesh Introduces Empowering Courses for Differently-Abled
The Himachal Pradesh government, led by minister Rajesh Dharmani, has planned to launch special technical courses for differently-abled people. These courses aim to provide them with necessary skills for self-reliance. Short-term programs, supported by the Skill Development Corporation, will also be offered to ensure comprehensive training.
The state of Himachal Pradesh is set to embark on a new initiative aimed at empowering the differently-abled community through specialized technical courses. This announcement was made by minister Rajesh Dharmani during a recent event at Pehchaan Sanstha, illustrating the government's commitment to inclusivity.
According to an official statement, the courses will be tailored to meet the needs of differently-abled individuals. These will be offered through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other technical institutions across the state. Additionally, short-term courses will be rolled out with the aid of the state's Skill Development Corporation.
Dharmani further revealed plans for a comprehensive institute in Solan, equipped with modern facilities for training and rehabilitation. The minister praised Pehchaan Sanstha for its role in developing life skills among differently-abled children and expressed the importance of self-reliance for these young individuals.
