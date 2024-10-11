France's École Polytechnique Forges Bonds with India's IITs

École Polytechnique, a leading French academic institution, has taken a significant step to deepen educational and research collaboration with India's IITs. This initiative includes signing specific agreements with IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay, as confirmed during President and Director General Laura Chaubard's recent visit to India.

The collaboration builds on agreements forged during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in July 2023. The French Embassy noted that these partnerships aim to enhance the global research landscape and academic exchanges, reflecting a stronger Indo-French educational bond.

Furthermore, discussions are underway with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, to identify topics of common interest for future cooperation. École Polytechnique's strategy includes hosting Indian students to foster academic and cultural exchanges of mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)