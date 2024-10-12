Left Menu

Epic Record Break: Lisbon Hosts World's Largest Programming Class

At the University of Lisbon's IST school of technology, a world record was set with 1,668 participants attending the largest computer programming lesson. The event, seeking to elevate Portugal as an IT hub, surpassed the previous record of 724 in Dallas. Organisers emphasized the importance of computing literacy today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:28 IST
Epic Record Break: Lisbon Hosts World's Largest Programming Class
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a remarkable display of ambition and unity, nearly 1,700 students aged 12 to 67 came together at the University of Lisbon's IST school of technology on Saturday to smash a Guinness World Record. The mission? To orchestrate the largest computer programming lesson conducted in a single venue, which had previously been set with 724 participants in Dallas, Texas, in 2016.

The event was hailed a success by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Paulina Sapinska, who announced, "The final total was counted on how many people were here and 1,668 participants were achieved." This initiative not only set a new record but also aimed to place Portugal firmly on the map as a burgeoning technology hub with a focus on popularizing computing.

IST chief Rogerio Colaco underscored the critical nature of computing literacy in modern society, equating its importance to the ability to read and write a century ago. He stressed that to navigate today's world, a fundamental understanding of computer science and programming is essential for everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024