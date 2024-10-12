Epic Record Break: Lisbon Hosts World's Largest Programming Class

In a remarkable display of ambition and unity, nearly 1,700 students aged 12 to 67 came together at the University of Lisbon's IST school of technology on Saturday to smash a Guinness World Record. The mission? To orchestrate the largest computer programming lesson conducted in a single venue, which had previously been set with 724 participants in Dallas, Texas, in 2016.

The event was hailed a success by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Paulina Sapinska, who announced, "The final total was counted on how many people were here and 1,668 participants were achieved." This initiative not only set a new record but also aimed to place Portugal firmly on the map as a burgeoning technology hub with a focus on popularizing computing.

IST chief Rogerio Colaco underscored the critical nature of computing literacy in modern society, equating its importance to the ability to read and write a century ago. He stressed that to navigate today's world, a fundamental understanding of computer science and programming is essential for everyone.

