Controversy Erupts Over Lisbon University's All-White Racism Course Faculty

NOVA university's postgraduate course on racism and xenophobia faced criticism for having an all-white faculty. Advocacy groups, including Afrolink and Kilombo, questioned the lack of diversity. The university has since suspended the course and is taking steps to prevent future oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:27 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Lisbon University's All-White Racism Course Faculty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At a top Lisbon university, the postgraduate programme on racism and xenophobia has ignited controversy due to its all-white faculty. Advocacy groups swiftly criticized the course at NOVA law school, promoted by the government-backed Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia, for not including non-white teachers.

Paula Cardoso, founder of Afrolink, expressed disbelief at the lack of diversity. Likewise, the Portuguese anti-racism platform Kilombo condemned the absence of Black teaching staff, stressing the absurdity of a racism course led by white individuals.

Amid backlash, the programme advertisement was pulled, and the course suspended. Dean Margarida Lima Rego acknowledged an internal failure and vowed corrective measures. Efforts to recruit diverse teachers fell through, but future improvements are being prioritized.

