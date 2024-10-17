Left Menu

Sanskrit Meets Madrasa: A New Educational Horizon in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Board is proposing optional Sanskrit education in over 400 madrasas, aiming to integrate mainstream and religious education. Despite plans since 2022, challenges remain in implementation. The proposal aligns with initiatives for modern madrasas, promoting comprehensive education beyond theological studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Board is moving forward with plans to introduce Sanskrit as an optional subject in more than 400 madrasas across the state. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between religious and mainstream education, according to Board Chairman Mufti Shamoon Qasmi.

This proposal follows the successful integration of the NCERT syllabus, which yielded a pass rate exceeding 96%. The move is in response to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's call for broadening educational opportunities for madrasa students, potentially including Sanskrit alongside Arabic to enhance their linguistic skills.

However, while the concept is applauded by some, such as Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, the actual implementation of Sanskrit education remains in limbo. Shams also advocates for 'modern madrasas' offering comprehensive education, believing that solely theological instruction limits students' potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

