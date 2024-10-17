Left Menu

Silencing the Airwaves: The Closure of Acik Radyo in Turkey

Acik Radyo, a prominent independent radio station in Istanbul, was closed after Turkey's broadcasting regulator revoked its licence. This decision followed comments made by a guest on the Armenian genocide, sparking concerns over media freedom in Turkey. RTUK claims non-compliance with a suspension order was the reason.

Updated: 17-10-2024 19:46 IST
An independent radio station in Istanbul, Acik Radyo, was shut down following the revocation of its terrestrial broadcasting licence by Turkey's broadcasting regulator. The cancellation occurred after the station failed to comply with a previous suspension order related to a guest's comments on the Armenian genocide.

The station, set to celebrate its 30th anniversary, expressed dismay, citing the incident as another setback for media freedom in Turkey. In April, a guest on Acik Radyo referred to the massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915 as genocide, leading to fines and suspension in May.

The Turkish radio and television watchdog RTUK claimed the station had not rectified the guest's remarks, which it labeled as inciting hatred. Despite an administrative court's intervention to pause the licence revocation, the decision to close the station was finalized in October.

