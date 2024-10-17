Tragic Demise of Medical Aspirant in Kota: Unraveling the Mystery

In a tragic incident that underscores the mounting pressures on students, a 20-year-old NEET-UG aspirant was found hanged in his PG accommodation in Kota. This marks the fifteenth suspected suicide in the region's coaching community this year.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in Kota's Dadabari area. After receiving no response from the student, identified as Ashutosh Chorasia from Mirzapur, the caretaker alerted the police. Upon arrival, officers discovered Chorasia's body, confirming the family's worst fears.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma noted that the young aspirant had been battling a neurological disorder. The investigation continues as authorities await the family for a post-mortem, with two notes written by the deceased under scrutiny.

