Tragedy Strikes as Shuttler Satwik Loses Father Ahead of Khel Ratna Award

Indian badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's father, R Kasi Viswanatham, passed away from cardiac arrest before attending his son's Khel Ratna award ceremony. Satwik, a champion in doubles badminton with Chirag Shetty, will travel to Andhra Pradesh to be with his family during this tragic time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:19 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy faced a personal tragedy when his father, R Kasi Viswanatham, passed away due to cardiac arrest. Viswanatham, a retired physical education teacher, was planning to attend his son's prestigious Khel Ratna award ceremony. The sudden demise has deeply saddened the Rankireddy family.

Satwik, currently attending the PSPB Inter-Unit badminton tournament, has been a key figure in Indian badminton alongside his partner Chirag Shetty. Known for their formidable performance, the duo has won gold at major international events and held the top position in BWF World Rankings for doubles pairs.

Amidst this personal loss, Satwik also made headlines for his remarkable achievement, setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest badminton smash by a male player. He shared a touching moment on social media, celebrating this feat with his father. Nevertheless, he now travels to Andhra Pradesh to be with his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

