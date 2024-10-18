Tensions Escalate Over Telangana Group 1 Exams Amid Legal Challenges

The Telangana government is pushing forward with the Group 1 services mains examinations scheduled from October 21 to 27, despite significant pushback from candidates who demand a revision of the dates due to ongoing legal disputes. The contentious exams have resulted in public protests and meetings with political leaders seeking assistance.

Numerous candidates communicated their frustrations to political figures like Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao. They argued that the government was inflexible regarding the exam schedule despite 22 pending court cases. Additionally, candidates voiced concerns over unfair reservation policies.

In response, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari confirmed comprehensive security arrangements at 46 centers for over 31,000 candidates. District Collectors and Police Commissioners are tasked with overseeing the process to prevent disruptions. Meanwhile, BRS leader Rama Rao acknowledged the grievances and promised legal support while urging the government to consider the demands for exam rescheduling.

