Left Menu

Vatican and China: A Renewed Chapter in Bishop Appointments

The Vatican and China have extended an accord on appointing Catholic bishops in China, signifying increased trust. The renewal of this landmark 2018 agreement, announced in Beijing, suggests improved relations between the Vatican and Chinese authorities. The accord attempts to resolve long-standing tensions between the Vatican and China's state-supervised church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:56 IST
Vatican and China: A Renewed Chapter in Bishop Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican and China have taken a significant step by extending their accord on the appointment of Catholic bishops in China for four more years, as announced on Tuesday. Analysts view this as a signal of deepening trust between the two entities.

Originally signed in 2018, this landmark agreement grants Chinese officials some say in the appointment of bishops by Pope Francis. The Vatican maintains that this renewal highlights its dedication to constructive dialogue with China, indicating enough confidence to extend the deal without requiring biennial renewals.

While the accord resolves historical divisions within the Catholic Church in China, some critics argue it gives too much control to Chinese authorities. Nonetheless, with about 25% of the church's leadership in China impacted, the agreement is seen as a promising development for bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024