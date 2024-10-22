Vatican and China: A Renewed Chapter in Bishop Appointments
The Vatican and China have extended an accord on appointing Catholic bishops in China, signifying increased trust. The renewal of this landmark 2018 agreement, announced in Beijing, suggests improved relations between the Vatican and Chinese authorities. The accord attempts to resolve long-standing tensions between the Vatican and China's state-supervised church.
The Vatican and China have taken a significant step by extending their accord on the appointment of Catholic bishops in China for four more years, as announced on Tuesday. Analysts view this as a signal of deepening trust between the two entities.
Originally signed in 2018, this landmark agreement grants Chinese officials some say in the appointment of bishops by Pope Francis. The Vatican maintains that this renewal highlights its dedication to constructive dialogue with China, indicating enough confidence to extend the deal without requiring biennial renewals.
While the accord resolves historical divisions within the Catholic Church in China, some critics argue it gives too much control to Chinese authorities. Nonetheless, with about 25% of the church's leadership in China impacted, the agreement is seen as a promising development for bilateral relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel-India Bonds Strengthened Amid Gaza Crisis: Mulla's Call for Diplomacy
Netanyahu's Political Tightrope: Navigating Dissent and Diplomacy
Diplomacy Over Force: A Call for Peace in Israel
Ukraine-Slovakia Talks: Energy Diplomacy and EU Aspirations
Financial Trails and Political Turmoil: Inside Bihar's Trust Vote Controversy