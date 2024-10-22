Vatican and China: A Renewed Chapter in Bishop Appointments

The Vatican and China have taken a significant step by extending their accord on the appointment of Catholic bishops in China for four more years, as announced on Tuesday. Analysts view this as a signal of deepening trust between the two entities.

Originally signed in 2018, this landmark agreement grants Chinese officials some say in the appointment of bishops by Pope Francis. The Vatican maintains that this renewal highlights its dedication to constructive dialogue with China, indicating enough confidence to extend the deal without requiring biennial renewals.

While the accord resolves historical divisions within the Catholic Church in China, some critics argue it gives too much control to Chinese authorities. Nonetheless, with about 25% of the church's leadership in China impacted, the agreement is seen as a promising development for bilateral relations.

