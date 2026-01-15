Monetary Diplomacy: U.S. and Japan Discuss Exchange Rate Stability

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent engaged in discussions with Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Monday to address the critical need for stable monetary policy and transparent communication, according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Wednesday.

The meeting underscored the undesirability of excessive fluctuations in exchange rates, emphasizing collaborative efforts to formulate sound monetary strategies.

This diplomatic engagement marks a continued dialogue between the two nations in coordinating economic policies to foster financial stability.

