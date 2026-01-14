High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Envoys Seek Dialogue in Moscow

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are planning a diplomatic mission to Moscow to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Bloomberg News.

The proposed meeting could happen this month, though the timeline is uncertain due to political instability in Iran. At present, no meeting is officially scheduled, and the White House has yet to comment on the report. Discussions in Moscow are set to present new peace proposals, including security assurances from the U.S. and Europe, with a focus on Ukraine's post-war rebuilding.

This diplomatic outreach follows President Trump's recent remarks conveying his frustration with Putin over the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, despite his initial impressions that resolving the war would be straightforward.

