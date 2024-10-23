Renewed Calls for Return to Traditional Academic Calendar in Jammu & Kashmir

The push to revert to the traditional November-December academic session in Jammu & Kashmir schools is gaining momentum, following recent governmental changes in the Union Territory. Parents and school owners have criticized the current March-to-March system as inefficient, highlighting its disruptive impact on students' routines and preparation.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration initially shifted the academic calendar in 2022 to align with the national schedule, but this decision has been met with widespread disapproval from various community segments. Critics, including People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, argue that the previous end-of-year exams provided students with a significant educational advantage and better preparation time for national examinations.

As new Education Minister Sakina Itoo takes office, she faces mounting calls from associations like the Private Schools Association JK for a return to the older academic structure. Officials are currently assessing the potential impact of this change, promising to weigh all stakeholder inputs before making a determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)