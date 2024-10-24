Left Menu

Eyes on Mogadishu: Security Cameras Stir Controversy and Fear

In Mogadishu, security cameras aimed to curb al Shabaab threats have instead sparked fear among local business owners, as attacks from militants increase. While officials stress their importance for safety, locals remain divided, caught between security measures and threats against compliance from extremists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:04 IST
In the capital of Somalia, Mogadishu, the introduction of numerous security cameras has created tension among business owners who fear potential attacks from militant group al Shabaab. The surveillance initiative aims to track militant activities and ensure safety measures are followed by security forces.

Despite the intended purpose of preventing bombings and maintaining order, the cameras have drawn dangerous attention from militants, with at least three fatalities and four injuries reported in Mogadishu's Daynile and Hodan districts since October. Deputy Mayor Mohamed Ahmed Diriye has urged business owners to resist militant demands to dismantle the cameras, warning of legal repercussions for compliance.

Residents are divided on the surveillance initiative. While some, like university student Ahmed Ibrahim, appreciate the added sense of security, others feel increasingly endangered. Shopkeepers, including Farah Aden from Daynile, express feeling trapped between governmental security measures and militant threats, highlighting the ongoing fear in Mogadishu's tense environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

