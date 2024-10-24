Surveillance in Somalia: Safety or New Risk?

In a bid to bolster security, thousands of surveillance cameras have been installed across Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. The initiative is designed to monitor the activity of al Shabaab militants and bolster public confidence, claiming to help authorities track and counter potential threats.

However, the presence of the cameras has sparked concerns among local business owners. There have been reports of reprisal attacks from militants, leading to several deaths and injuries in key districts of the city. Despite being told to comply with municipal orders, business owners face a perilous choice between obeying authority and possibly provoking al Shabaab's ire.

While some residents express apprehension over the new technology, arguing it puts them at risk, others see the surveillance as a reassurance. The divided opinions reflect the complex situation in a city embroiled in instability, caught between threats and the promise of safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)