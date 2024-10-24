Left Menu

Surveillance in Somalia: Safety or New Risk?

The installation of thousands of security cameras in Mogadishu aims to monitor al Shabaab militants and enhance safety. However, business owners fear retaliation from militants, leading to deadly attacks. Municipal officials emphasize the importance of the initiative despite the risks, while some residents support the added security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:07 IST
In a bid to bolster security, thousands of surveillance cameras have been installed across Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. The initiative is designed to monitor the activity of al Shabaab militants and bolster public confidence, claiming to help authorities track and counter potential threats.

However, the presence of the cameras has sparked concerns among local business owners. There have been reports of reprisal attacks from militants, leading to several deaths and injuries in key districts of the city. Despite being told to comply with municipal orders, business owners face a perilous choice between obeying authority and possibly provoking al Shabaab's ire.

While some residents express apprehension over the new technology, arguing it puts them at risk, others see the surveillance as a reassurance. The divided opinions reflect the complex situation in a city embroiled in instability, caught between threats and the promise of safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

