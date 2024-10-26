Pioneering the Future: ISRO Chairman's Vision for Technological Transformation
ISRO Chairman S. Somanathan advocates for a transformative shift in India's economy to achieve global prominence. He emphasizes technological innovation and product development as key drivers and praises Elon Musk for inspiring global advancements. Somanathan encourages the youth to continuously learn and innovate for the nation’s progress.
At a recent convocation in Delhi, ISRO Chairman S. Somanathan outlined a vision for India's transformation into a developed economy through technological advancements. Highlighting the need for product development and innovation, Somanathan argued that India's growth would rely on technology rather than just trade and resources.
He commended Elon Musk's contributions to the space sector, noting the global impact of Musk's pioneering efforts. Somanathan reflected on India's achievements in space and emphasized the importance of ongoing innovation to sustain progress. He urged the government and private players to collaborate in the space industry to enhance competitiveness and drive development.
The event, attended by youth and educational leaders, also featured speeches encouraging graduates to contribute to national growth. Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, the new graduates were lauded for their resilience and commitment, with an emphasis on the role of continuous learning in addressing future challenges.
