Germany Shuts Iranian Consulates Amid Execution Outrage
Germany will close all Iranian consulates on its soil following the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian national. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticised Iran's actions as hostage politics, highlighting concerns over other Germans imprisoned. Human rights groups urge stronger efforts for further detainee releases.
In a stern diplomatic action, Germany announced the closure of all three Iranian consulates within its borders after the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian national. However, the Iranian Embassy in Germany will be allowed to remain operational, according to the Foreign Ministry's statement on Thursday.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking from New York, described relations with Tehran as severely strained, following Sharmahd's execution, labelled as politically motivated by Germany. The incident has prompted Germany to recall its ambassador from Iran and summon the Iranian charge d'affaires in protest.
Iran's state media reported Sharmahd's execution on charges of terrorism, a claim Germany disputes, suggesting it's a retaliatory move linked to Germany's support for Israel amid Middle East tensions. Human rights organisations have backed Germany's decision, urging increased pressure on Iran for the release of other detained German citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
