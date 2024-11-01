IIM Calcutta Sets New Record with 100% Summer Placements

IIM Calcutta has achieved a remarkable feat, securing 100% summer placements for the 61st batch of its flagship MBA program. This accomplishment saw 475 students receiving 564 offers from 175 companies across various sectors, according to a statement by the institute issued on Friday.

The placement drive was concluded by October 25, with the average monthly stipend reaching Rs 1.89 lakh and the median at Rs 2 lakh, both setting new records for the institute. Domestically, the highest stipend offered was Rs 3.67 lakh, while international firms offered an impressive Rs 6.75 lakh monthly.

Professor Ritu Mehta, Chairperson of placement activities, praised the resilience and readiness of the students, stating that despite a global recalibration of managerial roles, recruiters have shown immense trust in IIM Calcutta's students and academic processes once again this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)